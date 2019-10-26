Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to “Buy”

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NYSE CALX opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 19,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $122,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,479.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 94,478 shares of company stock worth $567,898. 18.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Calix by 1,033.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Calix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

