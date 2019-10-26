Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing medicines to treat liver disease. The Company is developing its lead compound, emricasan, for the treatment of patients in orphan populations with chronic liver disease and acute exacerbations of chronic liver disease. Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CNAT opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,347 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.