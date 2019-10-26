Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Buy

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

GLPEY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.