Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Buy

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.04. Gogo has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hugh W. Jones bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $180,348.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 265,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,013. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,404,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 623,708 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gogo by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 496,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gogo by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

