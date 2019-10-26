Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.86. 3,594,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,558. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,519.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

