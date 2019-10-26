Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “REXAHN PHARMACTICALS is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to discover, develop and commercialize innovative treatments for cancer, central nervous system disorders, sexual dysfunction and other unmet medical needs. Rexahn’s compounds are designed to uniquely treat various disease states while significantly minimizing side effects in order to allow patients to regain quality of life through therapy. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REXN. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ifs Securities lowered shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 23,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,827. The company has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.34. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

