Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) to Buy

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Get SharpSpring alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHSP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of SharpSpring from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

SHSP stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. SharpSpring has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Research analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SharpSpring by 14,948.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 258,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 256,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 87.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 256,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 1,543.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 525,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 52.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the second quarter worth $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SharpSpring (SHSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.