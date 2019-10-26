Zacks Investment Research Upgrades StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) to “Hold”

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

StealthGas stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 million, a P/E ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 18.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,985,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 460,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in StealthGas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StealthGas in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

