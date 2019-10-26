Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

FUJHY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,948. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SUBARU CORP/ADR were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SUBARU CORP/ADR

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

