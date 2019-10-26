Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to “Hold”

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. 96,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,034. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.95.

