Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Hits $41.82 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $41.82 million and $10.43 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00052631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Huobi, Indodax and Coinroom.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,154.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.81 or 0.01950938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.80 or 0.02703581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00612481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00613636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00389717 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,674,568 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Indodax, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Koinex, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Upbit, QBTC, Binance, TDAX, BX Thailand, Coinroom and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

