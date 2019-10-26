ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Zim Corp (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. ZIM shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,720 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. ZIM had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

About ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF)

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.

