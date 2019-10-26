Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will post sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.07. The stock had a trading volume of 705,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $143.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average is $127.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after buying an additional 4,146,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,519,000 after buying an additional 2,213,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,952,000 after buying an additional 2,108,589 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 571,866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,362,000 after buying an additional 535,814 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.