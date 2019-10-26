Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,501. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $38,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $448,492.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,886 shares of company stock worth $936,691 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,826,000 after acquiring an additional 971,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

