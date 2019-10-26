Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1,839.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 385.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 189,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 150,235 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 289,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,959. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,417,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

