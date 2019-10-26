Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 12,163 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 52.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,172,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,986,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.60. 541,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.74.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

