Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,949 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2,764.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,831,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,383,000 after buying an additional 4,663,187 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 105.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after buying an additional 1,131,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4,056.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after buying an additional 1,028,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,914,000 after buying an additional 888,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,600. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.55 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

KL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC set a $67.00 target price on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

