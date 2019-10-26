Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,409.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,485,608.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $679,690 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Life Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

