Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 140,883 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Plains GP worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 19.8% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,393 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,216,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,191,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,245,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,578 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,229,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,580,000 after acquiring an additional 243,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,856,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45,432 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Plains GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,425. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.17. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

