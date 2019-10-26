Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 11,366 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PVH by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in PVH by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in PVH by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 43,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in PVH by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $100.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

NYSE PVH traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,986. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico bought 133,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.