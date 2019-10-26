Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 26,388 Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 56.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 53.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 621,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. Ecopetrol SA has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EC. Citigroup set a $19.80 price objective on Ecopetrol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

