Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. 34,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,253. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $39.77.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

