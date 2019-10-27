$0.21 EPS Expected for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.22. Ambarella also posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum set a $62.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.97. 344,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 9.01.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $371,563.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,190 shares of company stock worth $6,628,959. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,561,000 after buying an additional 394,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,718,000 after buying an additional 627,318 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,102,000 after buying an additional 104,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.