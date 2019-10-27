$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Kellogg posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.37.

NYSE:K opened at $60.89 on Thursday. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $6,322,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $37,665,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,074,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,575,000 after purchasing an additional 172,959 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kellogg by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Kellogg by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

