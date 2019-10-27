$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.30. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 142,694 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 32,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 420,896 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

