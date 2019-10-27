$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2019

Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $26.00 price objective on Big Lots and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $908.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Big Lots by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 581,647 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,904,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 4,694.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 183,496 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

