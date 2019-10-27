$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. CME Group posted sales of $904.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.14.

CME stock traded down $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $200.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,877. CME Group has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.69.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,752,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in CME Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 59.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

