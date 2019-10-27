$1.31 EPS Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.25. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,274,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,964,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,067.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

