$1.34 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.18. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

LOW opened at $111.58 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 786,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,426 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

