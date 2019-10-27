$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,092,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $311.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

