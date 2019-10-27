$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Apache reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.95.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Apache has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 152.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Apache by 4,074.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 828.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

