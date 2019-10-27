12,653 Shares in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $15.79 on Friday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

