12,676 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACAD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

ACAD stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. 951,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,869. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 2.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 28,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $1,124,161.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,880. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

