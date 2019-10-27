134,600 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 250,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,097,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 282.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 156.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

