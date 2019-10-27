14,243 Shares in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,848,000 after buying an additional 531,841 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,397,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,173,000 after buying an additional 397,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,862,000 after buying an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $14,025,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,355,000 after buying an additional 133,739 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $119.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.