1SG (1SG) Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. 1SG has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $2.81 million worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1SG has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00007767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, OEX, Kryptono and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00062429 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00350954 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010547 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000111 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000078 BTC.

1SG Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,188,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Kryptono, BitMart and OEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.