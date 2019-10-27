1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRCE. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

1st Source stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.93. 45,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

In related news, Director John Afleck-Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.34 per share, for a total transaction of $88,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 1,066.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter valued at $94,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

