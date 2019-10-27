$2.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce $2.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.81. United Continental reported earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Continental.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $647,516. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 218.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

UAL traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $91.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.