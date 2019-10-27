$23.60 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post sales of $23.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $24.00 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $27.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $93.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.27 million to $93.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $99.17 million, with estimates ranging from $97.90 million to $100.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.82 million.

FSBW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

FSBW stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $241.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.05. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 693.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 199.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

