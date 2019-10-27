23,022 Shares in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,022 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 493,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

