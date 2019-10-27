$241.55 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will report $241.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.63 million and the highest is $249.70 million. Gentherm reported sales of $258.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $973.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $959.41 million to $992.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.72 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $243.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THRM opened at $42.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.34. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

