26,205 Shares in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,074,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,241,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $396,720.00. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,330 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,842. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 144.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

