368,732 Shares in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 368,732 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 39.65%. The company had revenue of $230.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Transportadora de Gas del Sur currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

