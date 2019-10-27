39,056 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000. Medpace comprises approximately 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Medpace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $561,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

