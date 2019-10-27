3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Reduced by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 17,524.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in 3M by 351.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,730,000 after acquiring an additional 755,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $4.20 on Friday, reaching $166.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,620. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

