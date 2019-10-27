$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post sales of $4.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.50 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $17.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $17.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

GIS stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. General Mills has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,521,000 after purchasing an additional 154,410 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

