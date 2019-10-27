$455.98 Million in Sales Expected for C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) will post sales of $455.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for C&J Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $446.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.90 million. C&J Energy Services reported sales of $567.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow C&J Energy Services.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $501.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CJ. Bank of America decreased their price target on C&J Energy Services from $18.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on C&J Energy Services from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 8,813.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of CJ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 1,412,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,356. The company has a market cap of $577.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. C&J Energy Services has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

