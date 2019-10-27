$52.70 Million in Sales Expected for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will report $52.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Mobileiron reported sales of $49.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year sales of $209.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.40 million to $210.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $234.00 million, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $236.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. Mobileiron’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $8,762,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 558,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $3,778,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,133,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,395,291. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOBL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 519.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOBL opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

