5,783 Shares in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ENI by 40.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 219.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on E shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of E stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. Eni SpA has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.29). ENI had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $21.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.9545 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

