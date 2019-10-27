6 Meridian Buys New Stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.19% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

